Liberty residents remember murdered neighbor

A Liberty man is behind bars Monday night charged with murder in the death of his elderly neighbor.

The suspect has been identified by police as 33-year-old Sean Clemens. Police have not alluded to a motive but, neighbors of 84-year-old Jane Larue Brown are shaken by the crime that took place.

Neighbors say Brown lived at the corner of Churchill and Shady Roads for 54 years. They say she was an avid golfer, walked each day, and spent time caring for her lawn.

"She said we've got to keep our yard neat because that represents us," said Neighbor Sean Cooper. "There was never a sad moment about her. If she had a problem you wouldn't even know."

Sean Cooper lived next door to Brown and said he enjoyed many walks with her and he said at 84 years-old Brown was still full of so much life.

Other neighbors shared similar stories.

"When I first moved here she came and knocked on my door and asked me, 'You don't have a lawnmower?' I said 'no.' She said, 'Well, I'll cut it for you.' I'm like how is this 84 yea- old going to cut my grass," said Neighbor Carmen Frazier. "She was the best neighbor and I'll always remember her and I'll always love her."



It's a testament even those who barely knew Larue shared.

Rose Ambrose said each year, around Memorial Day, she would help Larue place flags on the graves of veterans.

"That's how much of an impression she made on you, just that little, a couple of hours you were with her was like you knew her forever," said Ambrose.

Neighbors are now shocked to learn the woman that was so deeply loved was killed, allegedly by a man that lived just across the street.

"For me to expect something like that I would never have thought it was across the street in a million years," said Cooper.