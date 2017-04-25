Early Warning System keeping Valley kids in school

The "out of sight, out of mind" way of thinking that helps enable children to skip school could be changing thanks to a new federal grant.

The grant is funding a program to help keep kids in school and out of juvenile court.

Boardman's Tim Saxton is like all the superintendents at Monday's conference, they've seen it all, but the findings of the Early Warning System are more than just encouraging.

“We're very positive and excited about the findings,” said Mahoning County Juvenile Judge Theresa Dellick. “It's showing the program is working. More children are being reached. More families are being reached, and we're having quicker results.”

Two years ago, a $600,000 grant went into effect, giving Austintown, Boardman, Campbell, Struthers and the Mahoning County High School the means to a different approach: finding out why kids skip school instead of trying to teach them a lesson and force them to come

“In the past, we really didn't have the options,” Saxton said. “We didn't have the tools in the toolbox to apply that situation. Now the Early Warning System program can help the kids go to school and get a better education.”

With that extra money, the schools were able to hire Alta Care Group, an organization that could target the kids and interview them, making sure they go to school instead of going to the Juvenile Justice Center.

“This is true identification program to identify those kids that go under the radar,” said Joe Shorokey, CEO of Alta Care Group, “Get them to rise to the surface where somebody is taking notice and getting them connected to the help that they need.”

And the good news is that the numbers show that the rates should continue to fall, instead of leveling off.

“It'll continue to improve,” said Pete Pirone, Struthers Schools Superintendent. “I think the more kids feel their self-worth and continue to build relationships with school personnel, they'll have a sense of belonging and want to participate.”