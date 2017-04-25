Bill to control sex offender benefits passes Pennsylvania House

A bill that would make convicted sex offenders who aren't complying with Megan's Law ineligible for public assistance has easily passed the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

The House voted 190-2 on Monday.

The bill is sponsored by Berks County Republican Rep. Jim Cox. The bill now goes to the state Senate for consideration.

Megan's Law requires sex offenders to register and law enforcement agencies to make information about them available to the public.

PennLive.com (http://bit.ly/2q0358f ) says the bill would allow sex offenders to have their benefits immediately reinstated when they become compliant with the law again.

The sex offenders would not be eligible for benefits they missed while they weren't compliant. But the bill would continue to allow benefits for their underage children.

A similar bill passed the House last session but died in the Senate.

Information from: Pennlive.com, http://www.pennlive.com

