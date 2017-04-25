Warren woman reports being robbed at knife point

A Warren woman tells police she was stalked and robbed at knifepoint along a city street early Tuesday.

The 33-year-old woman told officers she was walking along Parkman Road toward her Beal Street home just before 1:30 a.m., when she noticed a man walking behind her.

The woman says that when she reached a darker part of the road, away from the Fast Fuel Gas station and Rite Aid store, the man began to run after her.

She says he came up behind her and placed the knife at her neck, demanded her purse and made her empty her pockets.

She ran after he let her go, but says she turned around to see the man searching through her purse.

The woman called police from a friends home.

Police searched a trash can near where the woman said the attack took place but were unable to find the purse or its contents.

The woman described the suspect as a white male with blonde hair and a beard.

In addition to losing her purse, the woman says her keys and ID were taken.