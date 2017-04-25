Warren police investigate another Family Dollar robbery

Warren police are reviewing video surveillance in hopes of finding out who committed the latest robbery at the Family Dollar store on Parkman Road.

The clerk on duty Monday afternoon tells investigators that a male wearing a hood and a covering over his face walked up to her carrying a sawed-off shotgun.

He followed her to the registers and said “Give me the money and no one gets hurt” according to the clerk who told the robber that the registers were on a timer, which was the same thing she had told a suspect when the store was robbed last time.

She told police that she believed that this is the same person who robbed the store on the previous occasion because he replied: “Don't tell me that time sh-t again, this time.”

According to the police report, as the suspect turned his back on her to “cock the gun,” she opened the registers just has he turned back around.'

After scooping up around $780, the clerk says the robber ran out of the store.

Police searched the area but were unable to locate a suspect.

The woman told police that the robber “sounded like a kid.”

A review of surveillance video showed the suspect wearing gray or black sweat pants and a light colored long sleeve shirt with dark gray sleeves with a hood.

It appeared that his face was covered.

His shoes were black and white. It also looked as if he was wearing one white glove and one black glove.