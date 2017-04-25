Youngstown man accused of murdering man raising money for son's gift

Testimony is underway in the trial of a Youngstown man accused of taking part in the murder of a man who was trying to raise money to buy a gift for his child.

Investigators say 22-year-old Kyle Patrick was only 17 when he and an accomplice fatally shot Michael Abighanem.

Investigators say that Abighanem was shot at a Silliman street home in 2012 when he went there to sell a video game console and laptop.

The victim's relatives tell 21 News that Abighanem had advertised the items on Craigslist, hoping to raise money to buy his son a birthday gift.

Patrick was already sentenced to 16 years to life in 2014 after pleading guilty to murder, robbery, and tampering with evidence.

However, that conviction was overturned by an appeals court that ruled the lower court was wrong to deny Patrick's request to withdraw his plea.

Among those scheduled to testify in the trial is 26-year-old Reginald Whitfield, who is serving a 13-year prison sentence for involuntary manslaughter and robbery in connection with the crime.