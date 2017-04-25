Police: Teen trying to wake friend shot him in face - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police: Teen trying to wake friend shot him in face

Posted: Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police say a Philadelphia teenager was accidentally shot in the face by a friend who was trying to wake him for school.

Philadelphia police Lt. John Walker said a 16-year-old was trying to wake his 17-year-old friend Monday morning. When the older teen wouldn't wake up, the 16-year-old pointed a gun at his face.

Police say the 17-year-old then woke up and tried to push the gun away. The gun fired, hitting him in the eye. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police have not said if the 16-year-old will face charges.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms