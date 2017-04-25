Pit bull breaks away from chain, mauls man to death in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Police say a pit bull apparently broke away from a chain and mauled a man to death in Ohio.

Dayton police responded to a report about a man screaming for help amid the sound of barking dogs at around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Lt. Mark Ponichtera says police found the man being attacked in an alley. They were able to get the dog to back off, and the man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police fatally shot the dog, which they say was a pit bull. They were trying to determine its owner.

Police didn't immediately have the man's identity. They described him as middle-aged.

The city had two high-profile dog mauling deaths in 2014 - one of a 7-month-old boy, the other of a 57-year-old woman.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.