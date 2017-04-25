FCA, Google begin offering rides in self-driving cars

Celebrating a slim but symbolic health-care win in Washington, President Donald Trump told supporters in Ohio that the nation was one step closer to liberation from the "Obamacare nightmare."

After seven years of campaign promises, Republican senators demonstrate they don't have the stomach to approve a straight-up repeal of "Obamacare" with a president in the White House who would actually sign it

President Donald Trump abruptly declares a ban on transgender individuals serving in the military in any capacity

Dylan O'Brien says that sticking with his lead role in the action movie "American Assassin" helped him recover from a traumatic accident on the "Maze Runner" set in March 2016

Federal authorities planned to announce charges in what was described as a domestic dispute aboard a cruise ship in U.S. waters off Alaska that led to the death of a 39-year-old Utah woman.

FBI: Man says he killed wife on cruise over her laughing

A prominent group that has helped U.S. state governments implement conservative legislation is expanding to cities.

Court records show the body of a 6-month-old western Michigan boy had started to decompose by the time his mother took him to a hospital after finding him unresponsive in her sweltering home.

For the first time in the United States, scientists have edited the genes of human embryos, a controversial step toward someday helping babies avoid inherited diseases.

The Ohio State Fair will be open Thursday, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when an "aggressive thrill" ride broke apart.

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Auto Writer

DETROIT (AP) - Fiat Chrysler and Google for the first time will offer rides to the public in the self-driving vehicles they are building under an expanding partnership.

The companies announced in the spring of last year that they would build 100 self-driving Chrysler Pacifica hybrids minivans. Those vehicles have been tested in Arizona, California and Michigan.

Waymo, Google's self-driving car project, said Tuesday that it will allow hundreds of people in Phoenix to take rides in the vehicles so that it can get feedback on the experience. Phoenix-area residents can apply on Waymo's website.

The company also said that it's expanding its fleet to 500 Pacifica hybrids.

Waymo - created by Google in 2009 - has given rides to the public before in its hometown of Mountain View, California. In 2015, it let a blind man ride around Austin, Texas, in one of its completely self-driving pods. The Phoenix program will be much larger in scale, and it will be the first to use the Pacifica minivans.

Waymo isn't the first to put regular passengers in self-driving cars in the race to develop the technology. Ride-hailing company Uber has had self-driving Volvos on the road in Pittsburgh since last fall. Boston startup nuTonomy is giving taxi rides to passengers in Singapore and Boston. In all cases, there is a backup driver behind the wheel.

Waymo said it wants to learn where people want to go in a self-driving vehicle, how they communicate with it and what kinds of information and controls they want.

Fiat Chrysler builds the Pacifica minivan in Windsor, Canada, just across the border from Detroit. It adds Waymo's self-driving software and hardware, including sensors and cameras, at a facility in Michigan. Fiat Chrysler's U.S. headquarters is in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

"This collaboration is helping both companies learn how to bring self-driving cars to market, and realize the safety and mobility benefits of this technology," said Waymo chief John Krafcik in a company release.

Michelle Krebs, an executive analyst for the car shopping site Autotrader, says studies have shown that a majority of Americans are still reluctant to ride in a fully self-driving car. Opening Waymo's vehicles to the public will help build riders' confidence, she said.

"The key to acceptance is exposure and education," she said.

Ultimately, Waymo says, self-driving cars could prevent many of the 1.2 million deaths that occur on worldwide roads each year.

Waymo has made clear that it intends to form partnerships with automakers and not build its own self-driving cars. It's also in talks with Honda Motor Co. about a potential collaboration.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.