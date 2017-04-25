Tirico takes over for Hammond on NBC's horse racing coverage

Celebrating a slim but symbolic health-care win in Washington, President Donald Trump told supporters in Ohio that the nation was one step closer to liberation from the "Obamacare nightmare."

After seven years of campaign promises, Republican senators demonstrate they don't have the stomach to approve a straight-up repeal of "Obamacare" with a president in the White House who would actually sign it

President Donald Trump abruptly declares a ban on transgender individuals serving in the military in any capacity

Dylan O'Brien says that sticking with his lead role in the action movie "American Assassin" helped him recover from a traumatic accident on the "Maze Runner" set in March 2016

A Las Vegas gambler linked to golfer Phil Mickelson has been sentenced to five years in prison for his conviction on insider trading charges.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions tells The Associated Press he'll continue to serve as long as President Donald Trump wants him to.

The Latest: AG tells AP he'll remain as long as Trump wants

Federal authorities planned to announce charges in what was described as a domestic dispute aboard a cruise ship in U.S. waters off Alaska that led to the death of a 39-year-old Utah woman.

FBI: Man says he killed wife on cruise over her laughing

For the first time in the United States, scientists have edited the genes of human embryos, a controversial step toward someday helping babies avoid inherited diseases.

In US first, scientists edit genes of human embryos

The Ohio State Fair will be open Thursday, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when an "aggressive thrill" ride broke apart.

By BETH HARRIS

AP Racing Writer

Mike Tirico is taking the reins from Tom Hammond as a host of NBC's Triple Crown horse racing coverage.

Tirico adds the job to his recently announced duties as host of the network's prime-time Olympics coverage starting next winter in South Korea.

Hammond has accepted a reduced role after covering racing for more than 30 years at the network. He turns 73 on May 10.

He will host a 30-minute special called "My Kentucky Home" on NBCSN during the first week in May. Hammond is a native of Lexington, Kentucky.

Hammond, who has covered a dozen Olympics, will be part of the network's coverage of the Pyeongchang Games in February.

"As I embark on a less demanding schedule at NBC, I can rest assured that the coverage of thoroughbred racing is in good hands," Hammond said Tuesday. "That sport is very close to my heart, so I am pleased that Mike, a highly accomplished professional, will assume the role as leader of the superb NBC horse racing team."

Tirico will make his Triple Crown debut at the Kentucky Derby on May 6, working on the show's main set with analysts Jerry Bailey and Randy Moss. As usual, Bob Costas will open the telecast and do pre-race interviews, an essay, and winner's circle interviews.

Tirico will work the Preakness on May 20 and the Belmont on June 10.

The 50-year-old broadcaster joined Hammond for his first horse racing assignment last fall during NBC's coverage of the Breeders' Cup.

"Tom's professionalism, presence and passion for the sport enhanced Triple Crown viewing for so many of us over the years," Tirico said. "He perfectly set the tone, and in the process set the standard for this role."

Hammond is also giving up his anchor position on the Breeders' Cup, in which he had participated since the event began in 1984. A network spokesman says no decision has yet been made on his replacement. However, it's possible Tirico could be freed from his NFL broadcasting duties to cover the event Nov. 3-4 at Del Mar near San Diego.

