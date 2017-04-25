Warren home searched as part of investigation into Niles jewelry store robbery

Detectives in Austintown are investigating separate reports of some expensive automotive equipment stolen for cars parked outside two township businesses. A 25-year-old Cracker Barrel employee told police he had parked his car by the dumpsters before woorkMore >>
Some of the rides we will see at the Canfield Fair are up and running this week in nearby Summit County. The company that handles the set up, maintenance and safety of the rides is Bates Amusement. Their sister company, Bates Brothers, also helps out at the Canfield Fair.More >>
In a vote of 6-1, a state appointed fiscal commission approved the city of Niles 7th financial recovery plan.More >>
Some of the Girard Fire Department's rescue equipment will soon be entering the 21st Century after receiving several hundred thousand dollars from a federal grant. Congressman Tim Ryan announced Thursday Girard was one of two cities in Ohio selected to receive money from the Homeland Security's Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program. The Girard Fire Department was awarded $428,572. With that money, the fire department will be purchasing a rescue pumper, a truck that holds wa...More >>
An Ohio sheriff says a male suspect shot multiple times by a deputy and a police officer after striking the police officer with his car has died.More >>
Police are looking for two men suspected of spreading feces on the walls, floors and ceiling of a restroom in a Pennsylvania supermarket.More >>
A coroner says a Pennsylvania farmer has been killed by one of his own bulls.More >>
Police say a driver has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was shot on an Ohio highway.More >>
A patient suffered serious burns over most of her body when a chair and her gown caught fire in her room at a central Pennsylvania hospital.More >>
A Pennsylvania man has been jailed on charges he ran over his wife after she fell from their vehicle which police say he was driving erratically while drunk.More >>
Police say a man was shot by his father during a domestic dispute in Pennsylvania.More >>
Someone is stealing a western Pennsylvania town's welcome signs.More >>
Police say 5 people have been hospitalized after a car crashed into a horse and buggy in Pennsylvania.More >>
Police say a man has died after accidentally shooting himself in his car and then chasing and shooting his girlfriend before collapsing on a central Ohio street.More >>
An Ohio sheriff is encouraging county fairgoers to try police scenarios in a firearms training simulator, hoping they'll better understand the split-second decisions that officers make about firing their weapons.More >>
Two Ohio college students who connected on Tinder have finally met after three years of excuses on the dating platform.More >>
