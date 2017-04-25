Warren home searched as part of investigation into Niles jewelry - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren home searched as part of investigation into Niles jewelry store robbery

Police searched a Perkinswood SE home as part of the robbery investigation
Zachary Bradford
NILES, Ohio -

Niles police are crediting an observant witness for a quick arrest following an armed robbery of a jewelry store. But, police say they're still on the look out for another suspect.

Zachary Bradford, 35, was arrested and booked into the Trumbull County Jail on a charge of aggravated robbery. Police say,  a second suspect has been detained but, not yet charged and a third suspect is still on the run.

Three men, all armed according to police, held up the Direct Jewelry Outlet on Niles Cortland Road SE shortly before 12:30 Tuesday afternoon.

As the men made their getaway, police say an observant witness took note of what the suspects were wearing and driving.

"I can only describe it as a traditional middle eastern dress that a male would have on, said Niles Police Chief Jason Holland. "All three of them had them on and they covered all the way from head to toe and they had masks, just exposing parts of their face."

From there police say the men took off driving recklessly down State Route 422 in a maroon Caravan.

"The witness we had today we couldn't have asked for more from her, she noticed something odd, she got on her phone, she called 911, she wrote down the license plate number and reported it to police," said Holland. " If it weren't for her we probably wouldn't be here right now."

It was just couple hours after the robbery, police say they were able to track the suspects using the license plate number to a home in Warren on Perkinswood SE.

When Warren officers arrived, police say the men took off.

Police managed to catch up with Bradford and another one of the suspects.

"We're going to have the van and some items processed for DNA by BCI, so maybe down the road we'll have a third suspect named," said Holland.

Police were able to obtain a search warrant for the home. Inside the home they say they found jewelry and cash. Police also took into their custody a small motorcycle they say was stolen.
 

