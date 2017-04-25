'Bachelor' star Chris Soules jailed after deadly Iowa crash

Celebrating a slim but symbolic health-care win in Washington, President Donald Trump told supporters in Ohio that the nation was one step closer to liberation from the "Obamacare nightmare."

After seven years of campaign promises, Republican senators demonstrate they don't have the stomach to approve a straight-up repeal of "Obamacare" with a president in the White House who would actually sign it

President Donald Trump abruptly declares a ban on transgender individuals serving in the military in any capacity

Dylan O'Brien says that sticking with his lead role in the action movie "American Assassin" helped him recover from a traumatic accident on the "Maze Runner" set in March 2016

Wisconsin landed the much coveted Foxconn plant, but now the rust belt state needs to produce more highly skilled workers than those employed in the factories of the past.

A Chinese billionaire who wanted to build a United Nations center in Macau has been convicted at his New York bribery trial.

For the first time in the United States, scientists have edited the genes of human embryos, a controversial step toward someday helping babies avoid inherited diseases.

In US first, scientists edit genes of human embryos

Authorities say 3 people have been charged with pimping eight teens for commercial sex work in a ring that operated in California, Nevada and Texas.

The Ohio State Fair will be open Thursday, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when an "aggressive thrill" ride broke apart.

By RYAN J. FOLEY

Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules was arrested early Tuesday, accused of fleeing the scene of a deadly crash on a highway a few miles from his northern Iowa farm.

The Iowa State Patrol reports that a pickup truck rear-ended a tractor in Aurora at around 8:20 p.m., sending both vehicles into a ditch and killing the tractor driver, whose name wasn't released. Aurora is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Soules' farm in Arlington and about 65 miles (105 kilometers) north of Iowa City.

The Buchanan County Jail said Soules, 35, was arrested at around 1 a.m. in Aurora and booked an hour later on a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal accident. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.

A judge set a $10,000, cash-only bond for Soules. He hadn't been released from jail as of late morning.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's office, which is also investigating, said it received a 911 call about the crash. It confirmed that a person was killed, but said it wouldn't release further information "pending the investigation and notification of family."

Court records show that Soules has had some driving infractions in the past, including a 2006 conviction for operating while intoxicated.

Soules starred on season 19 of the ABC reality show in 2015 in which dozens of single women competed for his affections. He ultimately proposed to Chicago fertility nurse Whitney Bischoff, but their relationship ended shortly after the show.

Soules has since served as a spokesman for various agricultural interests and worked in farm real estate and investing.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.