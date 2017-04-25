Audit rips accounting in Pennsylvania jobless benefit system

By MARK SCOLFORO

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A new audit says it's unclear if the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry properly spent millions in recent years on an unemployment compensation system that has melted down during a funding fight.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said Tuesday the state spent nearly $180 million between 2013 and 2016 without proper accounting methods that would make clear how the money was doled out.

The Democrat says the Labor and Industry Department needs about $64 million for computer system improvements.

The department laid off nearly 500 workers in December after Senate Republicans blocked funding over concerns about propping up an inefficient system.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday signed a law providing $15 million for the agency as a short-term fix. Wolf says he'll bring back some of the laid-off employees.

