Police say the suspect admitted using a knife and shovel to kill the woman

Liberty man pleads not guilty to murdering elderly neighbor

WARREN, Ohio -

ADVISORY: The following story contains elements of a violent nature that may upset some readers.

A Liberty Township man confessed to police how he murdered his 84-year-old neighbor, according to a court document filed on Tuesday.

An affidavit filed in Trumbull County Common Pleas court contains information gathered from a police interview with 33-year-old Sean Clemens.

According to the document, Clemens told Detective Sgt. Mike Yannuci that he used a sledgehammer to break into the sliding glass door of Jane Larue Brown's home on the 500 block of Churchill-Hubbard Road on Monday morning.

He then told the detective that he grabbed a hand shovel from the garden and went into the home where he found Brown still sleeping.

Clemens then says after beating Brown, he got a knife from the kitchen and cut her throat.

The affidavit says a report from the Trumbull County Coroner found injuries and bruises on Brown that indicated that she attempted to defend herself before she died.

The suspect then ransacked the home, taking a flat screen TV, a computer tower and other items, which he placed in bags and put them in Brown's Cadillac SUV,

According to the affidavit, Clemens said he drove the SUV to his home, where he took the stolen goods.

Clemens told the detective he drove the car with his two dogs to East Drive and Overbrook Avenue where he doused the interior and set it on fire.

Police say Clemens admitted that he and one of his dogs were singed by the flames.

An unnamed co-worker, who works with Clemens at a roofing company, told investigators that when they arrived at the work site in Poland later Monday morning, Clemens made spontaneous statements about what he had done.

The affidavit states that Clemens talked about beating the victim and cutting “her” throat. The co-worker also said he made comments about going to jail for the rest of his life.

Police arrested Clemens at his Churchill-Hubbard Road home on Monday.

Clemens pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of aggravated murder, burglary and attempted burglary.

He remains jailed without bond.

The complete affidavit may be read here

He was booked into the Trumbull County Jail.

On Tuesday, charges of aggravated murder while committing a felony, aggravated burglary while using a deadly weapon, and attempted burglary charges were filed in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court where he faces arraignment.

