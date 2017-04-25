Power restored to 4,000 in Trumbull and Mercer Counties

More than 4,000 homes and businesses in Mercer and Trumbull Counties lost electricity for as long as one hour Tuesday afternoon.

A FirstEnergy spokesperson told 21 News that the utility is still looking for the cause of the outage that affected 2,559 customers in Sharon, 928 in Farrell, 159 in Hermitage, 509 in Brookfield, and 109 in Hubbard at around 1:00 p.m.

Power was back on in Ohio at 1:36 p.m. The electricity was back on in Mercer County at 1:55 p.m., according to the utility.