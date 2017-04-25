Daffin's closing Girard store

After more than a decade of Easters and Valentine holidays, the Daffin's Candies is closing its Girard location.

A store spokesperson told 21 News on Tuesday that the West Liberty Street store will shut down on Saturday due to a lack of business.

Previously known as Costello's candy store, the business has been operated under the Daffin's name for the past 14 years.

Daffin's flagship store in Sharon, as well as retail stores in Greenville and Franklin, Pennsylvania, as well as the Niles store, will remain open for business.