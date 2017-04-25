Vandals damage Warren's Summit Academy - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Vandals damage Warren's Summit Academy

WARREN, Ohio -

A community school in Warren was the target of vandals over the weekend.

An official of Summit Academy told police that he arrived at the school on Moncrest Drive NW Monday to find several windows broken.

A kitchen window, two sanctuary windows, and two-second story windows had been smashed sometime between Friday and Monday.

Several trash bags had been strewn outside the building.

Damage is estimated at $1,200.

School officials hope to review surveillance video from a church next door.

