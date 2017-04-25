Townsend leaving YSU football program - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Townsend leaving YSU football program

Darien Townsend announced on Instagram that he's leaving the YSU football program.

The senior said on Instagram, "Youngstown has presented to not only myself but my family. My experiences here have put me in place to conquer much more than I've ever thought possible."

Townsend played in 14 games last year with 32 receptions for more than 500 yards and four touchdowns.  He also averaged 12 yards on punt returns including a 79 yard return for a touchdown.

