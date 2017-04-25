Great Groceries: Toffee Cheesecake Bars

Toffee Cheesecake Bars

1 (1 lb. 1.5 oz.) pouch sugar cookie mix

1 box vanilla instant pudding

1 stick butter, melted

2 1/2 tsp. vanilla, divided

2 eggs, divided

2 (8 oz.) packages cream cheese

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup sugar

3 egg yolks

2/3 cup crushed toffee bits

Preheat oven to 350°.

Lightly spray 9 x 13-inch pan with cooking spray. In a large bowl, stir cookie mix, instant pudding, butter, 1 teaspoon vanilla and 1 egg until a soft dough forms. Press dough into pan.

In a small bowl, beat cream cheese, sour cream and sugar with mixer on medium speed until smooth. Add remaining egg, egg yolks and remaining vanilla. Beat until smooth and spread over cookie crust in pan.

Bake for 30 to 35 minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle toffee on top. Let cool for 30 minutes. Refrigerate for 3 hours.