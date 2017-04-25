Great Groceries: Toffee Cheesecake Bars - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Groceries: Toffee Cheesecake Bars

Posted: Updated:

Toffee Cheesecake Bars

1 (1 lb. 1.5 oz.) pouch sugar cookie mix
1 box vanilla instant pudding     
1 stick butter, melted
2 1/2 tsp. vanilla, divided
2 eggs, divided
2 (8 oz.) packages cream cheese
1/2 cup sour cream
1/2 cup sugar
3 egg yolks
2/3 cup crushed toffee bits

Preheat oven to 350°. 

Lightly spray 9 x 13-inch pan with cooking spray. In a large bowl, stir cookie mix, instant pudding, butter, 1 teaspoon vanilla and 1 egg until a soft dough forms. Press dough into pan. 

In a small bowl, beat cream cheese, sour cream and sugar with mixer on medium speed until smooth. Add remaining egg, egg yolks and remaining vanilla. Beat until smooth and spread over cookie crust in pan. 

Bake for 30 to 35 minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle toffee on top. Let cool for 30 minutes. Refrigerate for 3 hours.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Girard Fire Department plans on replacing old equipment with grant

    Girard Fire Department plans on replacing old equipment with grant

    Thursday, July 27 2017 9:20 PM EDT2017-07-28 01:20:43 GMT

    Some of the Girard Fire Department's rescue equipment will soon be entering the 21st Century after receiving several hundred thousand dollars from a federal grant. Congressman Tim Ryan announced Thursday Girard was one of two cities in Ohio selected to receive money from the Homeland Security's Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program. The Girard Fire Department was awarded $428,572. With that money, the fire department will be purchasing a rescue pumper, a truck that holds wa...

    More >>

    Some of the Girard Fire Department's rescue equipment will soon be entering the 21st Century after receiving several hundred thousand dollars from a federal grant. Congressman Tim Ryan announced Thursday Girard was one of two cities in Ohio selected to receive money from the Homeland Security's Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program. The Girard Fire Department was awarded $428,572. With that money, the fire department will be purchasing a rescue pumper, a truck that holds wa...

    More >>

  • Thrill ride was OK'd hours before deadly state fair accident

    Thrill ride was OK'd hours before deadly state fair accident

    Thursday, July 27 2017 9:16 PM EDT2017-07-28 01:16:18 GMT
    The Ohio State Fair will be open Thursday, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when an "aggressive thrill" ride broke apart.More >>
    The Ohio State Fair will be open Thursday, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when an "aggressive thrill" ride broke apart.More >>

  • Canfield Fair Board feels confident rides are safe

    Canfield Fair Board feels confident rides are safe

    Thursday, July 27 2017 8:18 PM EDT2017-07-28 00:18:24 GMT
    On the heels of the deadly accident at the Ohio State Fair that killed an 18 year old and injured seven others, members of the Canfield Fair Board believe rides at this years Canfield Fair will be safer than ever. That's because it's likely even more inspections than normal will be ordered as a precaution. Canfield Fair Board Member George Roman appears to feel confident in saying the rides will be as safe as in years past, "All the rides will be thoroughly, thoroughly inspecte...More >>
    On the heels of the deadly accident at the Ohio State Fair that killed an 18 year old and injured seven others, members of the Canfield Fair Board believe rides at this years Canfield Fair will be safer than ever. That's because it's likely even more inspections than normal will be ordered as a precaution. Canfield Fair Board Member George Roman appears to feel confident in saying the rides will be as safe as in years past, "All the rides will be thoroughly, thoroughly inspecte...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms