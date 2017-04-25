Canfield fairgrounds grandstand to get electrical upgrade - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Canfield fairgrounds grandstand to get electrical upgrade

Posted: Updated:
By Matt Stone, Reporter
CANFIELD, Ohio -

The grandstand at the Canfield Fairgrounds was built in 1936 and is in dire need of an electrical upgrade.

Contractors were there Tuesday morning for a walk through in order to put a bid on the project.

Fair officials say they think it's going to cost over $100,000 to change all the wiring.

"It's one of the first phases of redoing our whole grandstand. We'll get this completed and when we raise some more funds we will put all new LED lighting upstairs as well in the seating area," said Fair Board Director Bob Jarvis.

The fairgrounds were able to get some grant money to cover part of the cost for the electrical upgrade.

