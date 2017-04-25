Valley lawmakers hope to avoid government shutdown - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Valley lawmakers hope to avoid government shutdown

By Matt Stone, Reporter
President Donald Trump has indicated that he's willing to push back his demand that a government funding bill includes money to build a border wall.

It's a move that could help stop a possible government shutdown that would take effect Saturday if Congress doesn't pass a new spending bill.

The President's request for a $1 billion down-payment on the border wall has been a major sticking point in negotiations to avoid a shutdown when the current funding runs out Friday.

Now Trump is saying he may slide that request to September, making it easier for lawmakers to pass a new spending bill.

"I don't want us to use tax dollars to pay for the wall and then cut spending on home energy assistance for older or low-income people, cut spending on meals on wheels," said Senator Sherrod Brown.

A government shutdown would not affect mail delivery or the payment of Social Security or other government-funded social programs. 

American troops would, however, see a delay in getting their checks.
National parks, museums, and zoos would be closed.  

During the 2013 shutdown, about 800,000 federal employees were furloughed.

Congressman Tim Ryan doesn't think it will come to that again this time.  "I don't think we are going to get there. I think we will figure out a way but again, the Republicans are in charge now so the ball is in their court," Ryan said.

Because Saturday marks President Trump's first one hundred days in office, many political commentators believe he won't want that day to be the day his administration forced a government shutdown. 

 Lawmakers have until Friday to figure it all out. 

