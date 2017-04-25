Future of Youngstown's Golden Dawn restaurant remains uncertain - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Future of Youngstown's Golden Dawn restaurant remains uncertain

By Andrew DiPaolo, Weekend Meteorologist/Multi Media Journalist
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The attorney representing owners of Youngstown's iconic Golden Dawn restaurant talked to the media about the future of the business Tuesday.

Naples family attorney John A. McNally III addressed rumors that the 83-year-old Logan Avenue restaurant would be closing. 

"Starting Monday, May 1st, 2017 the Golden Dawn will be closed for a variety of reasons", said McNally. 

Attorney McNally cited the three reasons as to why the restaurant would be closed; A possible restructuring and reorganization, renovations and repairs to the inside of the property, and to deal with other issues. 

"I should say there is not anything substantial,' adds McNally. 'It's just general maintenance and some things have to be done, but that's one of the secondary reasons for the closing. There are reasons I don't want to go into. Not financial.'" 

McNally also added this decision was unanimous among members of the Naples Family.

He says the decision to reopen will be made within the next 30 days. 


 

