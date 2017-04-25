H.S. baseball and softball scores - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. baseball and softball scores

H.S. Softball

Howland 11 Fitch 6

South Range 2 Springfield 3

Boardman 10 Warren Harding 0

Jackson Milton 4 Mineral Ridge 9

Lisbon 23 Southern Local 2

Struthers 1 Lakeview 7

Brookfield 20 Campbell 3

East 0 Champion 16

Ashtabula Edgewood 0 Hubbard 6

LaBrae 4 Newton Falls 8


H.S. Baseball

Boardman 5 Warren Harding 1

Poland 9 Canfield 1

Jackson Milton 9 Mineral Ridge 0

Akron SVSM 6 Ursuline 5

Southern Local 2 Lisbon 19

Struthers 0 Lakeview 6

Ashtabula Edgewood 5 Hubbard 0

Brookfield 1 Campbell 11

LaBrae 5 Newton Falls 2

