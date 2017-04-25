Mother of Liberty murder suspect's child speculates about possible motive

Details surrounding the murder of an 84-year-old Liberty Township woman have sent shock waves throughout the community.

No one is more stunned than the mother who had a child with the accused killer.

"Oh my God, I was screaming at my husband," said Brandi Waites, who dated Sean Clemens and had his son back in 2011.

Waites said she couldn't believe when she heard the news. The man she dated, the father of her five-year-old son, was not the man now facing an aggravated murder charge.

"He was such a good dad when he had my son. He had everything for him, bought him stuff all the time, spoiled him rotten," said Waites.

She said there was never any indication he would be capable of committing such a violent crime.

"No, not at all. When I was dating him, he was not mean to me, he wasn't violent towards me, he was nothing," she said.

So what changed? According to Waites, drugs.

"After we broke up, that's when he met somebody and got involved in at least heroin that I know of."

Waites says that she was told during the time Clemens was allegedly killing Jane Larue Brown, he was under the influence of other drugs.

"This is a prime example of what drugs can do to you. He is just, I just don't know what to say, I just don't know," said Waites.

Waites is hoping this horrific crime might serve as a wake-up call for other addicts.

"If you're on drugs and struggling, you need to stop because this is what it will do to you. He was probably looking for money for drugs and you do stupid stuff when you're sick and just, try and get help," she said.

Clemens remains in the Trumbull County Jail following his initial court appearance this afternoon.