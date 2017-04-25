Ashtabula County leaves Trumbull Ashtabula drug task force

Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe last week announced new leadership and tactics to tackle the endless growth of the sometimes deadly opiate epidemic.

Now the group of law enforcement officers tasked with that mission will also be looking for a new name, now that Ashtabula County has announced it is dropping from the Trumbull Ashtabula Group Law Enforcement Task Force.

Ashtabula County Commissioners made it clear in a news release that the county is leaving TAG because of Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe's decision to replace TAG Commander Jeff Orr with Tony Villanueva as well as formulate a new direction for the Task Force.

The Ashtabula County Commissioners say Sheriff Monroe cannot replace the commander, and that authority lies with the TAG Advisory Board, which is made up of two representatives from the sheriff’s office of Ashtabula and Trumbull counties and the prosecutor from each jurisdiction.

As a result, Ashtabula County says it intends to create a multi-jurisdictional county-wide drug enforcement task force, similar to TAG but covering Ashtabula County only.

Trumbull County Commissioner Dan Polivka stands behind Sheriff's Monroe's actions. "The new sheriff is looking to aggressively revamp the department,” Polivka told 21 News. “This is unfortunate but we just have to take care of our own group"

During a news conference held last week, Sheriff Monroe announced that the primary mission of the task force will be to attack major drug dealers, expedite prosecution, and beef up the force by encouraging all city police departments to work together.

Monroe says he expects participating agencies to follow a protocol designed to stop to the increasing numbers of drug users and overdoses in these counties.