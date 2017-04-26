$1 million bond set for Mesopotamia murder suspect - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

$1 million bond set for Mesopotamia murder suspect

MESOPOTAMIA TWP., Ohio -

A 23-year-old man pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and felonious assault charges in the Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

 Douglas Day remains held in the county jail on $1 million bond.

Day was arrested early Wednesday after a shooting in Mesopotamia Township that left one one woman dead and her daughter wounded.

Deputies were called to the 4300 block of Kinsman Road, also known as Route 87, at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when Tiffany Lambert reported to 911 that her boyfriend shot both her and her mother, 48-year-old Cathryn Lambert.

Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe says Tiffany Lambert was shot several times and remains hospitalized.  Her mother has died.

The daughter told a dispatcher that her boyfriend had been drinking and they had been arguing before the shooting.

She said that the suspect used two guns, a 45 caliber and 9 mm in the shooting.

She was able to give dispatchers a description of her boyfriend's car, and that he may be going to a home in the Ashtabula County Community of Roaming Rock Shores where their two children were staying.

A SWAT team was deployed and Day was arrested.

