Youngstown man fatally shot in Warren

The Warren Police Department has released the name of a man found dead near an apartment complex Tuesday night.

According to a report, William Anderson, 63,of Youngstown, was found in a car near the Candlelight Apartments on Harvard Drive SE. at around 10 p.m.

Detectives say he had been shot once in the neck. Police are treating the incident as a homicide.

Police have not said if there are any witnesses or suspects in the shooting.

