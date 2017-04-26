Veterinarians assist livestock at scene of Hubbard truck crash - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Veterinarians assist livestock at scene of Hubbard truck crash

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio -

First responders, state troopers, farmers and veterinarians spent from Wednesday morning until after noon on the scene of a tractor-trailer crash in Hubbard that involved a trailer carrying 160 pigs.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has cited the driver for OVI after his truck struck a guardrail and tipped over on the exit ramp from eastbound I-80 to Hubbard at around 5:15 a.m.

The driver received minor injuries.

Some of the pigs died in the crash. Veterinarians that specialize in large animals were called to the scene to care for injured pigs.

A tanker truck from the Hubbard Eagle Joint Fire District sprayed water on the pigs to prevent them from becoming overheated.

Pigs that survived the crash were offloaded to other trailers and taken to a livestock sale in New Wilmington.

Authorities say two of the pigs who escaped the crash were seen roaming the area earlier in the day.

Eastbound traffic continues to move along the interstate, but the ramp remains closed.

Stay with 21 News or the latest on this developing story.

