Niles police display goods taken in jewelry store robbery

A room at the Niles Police headquarters took on the look of a jewelry store Wednesday as detectives displayed some of the 324 recovered items allegedly stolen from a city business the day before.

Watches, necklaces, earrings, watches and other valuables estimated to be worth $317,685 were found in two bags when police searched a home on Perkinswood SE Tuesday afternoon, just hours after three armed men robbed the Direct Jewelry Outlet on Niles Cortland Road SE.

As of Wednesday afternoon, police had arrested and charged 35-year-old Zachary Bradford with the crime.

Two more suspects are being sought by police.

A witness to the robbery wrote down the license plate number of the getaway van and reported it to police who traced it to the Warren home.

Eighteen of the recovered items were not marked with a price tag. Five other stolen pieces were at the jewelry store for repair.