Fight brews in Pennsylvania Senate over Planned Parenthood

Fight brews in Pennsylvania Senate over Planned Parenthood

HARRISBURG (AP) -

A fight is brewing in the Pennsylvania Senate over whether state and federal dollars should reimburse family planning services at Planned Parenthood clinics.

The Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday voted 7 to 5 to approve a Republican-penned bill that sponsor Sen. John Eichelberger says would prioritize family planning money toward primary care hospitals and clinics that provide a wider array of services.

Eichelberger says it wouldn't necessarily cut off Planned Parenthood clinics if they provide services that don't include abortion in an area where options are scarce. But Democrats and Planned Parenthood say it would cut off the organization and reduce access to services such as breast exams and screenings for cervical cancer and sexually transmitted diseases.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says he'll veto the bill.

