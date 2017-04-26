Warren police investigate reported robberies at McDonald's and Sheetz

Warren police are investigating two robberies that occurred within 12 hours of each other.

Tuesday night a robbery was reported at Sheetz on Elm Road. Reports say a male came into the store and requested money from the register around 6 p.m.

A worker told police the suspect said he had a gun, but did not show one.

Police say the suspect left Sheetz with an unknown amount of cash. Officers were unable to locate the suspect.

Twelve hours later, a cashier at the McDonald's on South Street reported a robbery.

The worker told police the suspect said he had a gun, but did not show one. She said the suspect came to the counter and asked for napkins.

As the cashier handed him the napkins, she says he demanded the money from the cash register.

The cashier described the suspect as a white male in his 20s or 30s, between 5'4” and 5'6” tall and skinny.

She reported the suspect had blond hair, no facial hair and a neck tattoo.

Reports say the suspect walked out of the McDonald's, down South Street to Chestnut Avenue, where he got into a silver car.

The suspect made away with $92.

Cameras at McDonald's were not working at the time of the robbery.