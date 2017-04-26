Agency to look into demolition costs in Michigan, Ohio - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Agency to look into demolition costs in Michigan, Ohio

Posted: Updated:
DETROIT (AP) -

An agency that investigates how federal blight demolition funds are used plans to look into why the cost of tearing down vacant houses rose by thousands of dollars in Michigan and Ohio.

The Office of the Special Inspector General for the Troubled Asset Relief Program - TARP - says the average cost of razing a house in Michigan increased from about $9,200 to $17,600.

In Ohio, the cost rose from about $9,200 to $15,000.

The agency says Wednesday in a report that Michigan's costs dropped about 38 percent last year following an audit.

Funding for demolitions in Detroit was temporarily halted last year while Treasury officials reviewed a state audit of spending costs.

The Detroit Land Bank says the average demolition cost eventually was cut to $13,516.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Niles Service Director steps in for cemetery workers

    Niles Service Director steps in for cemetery workers

    Friday, July 28 2017 8:39 PM EDT2017-07-29 00:39:49 GMT
    Call offs in the City of Niles had the service director doing a different type of job Friday.  A cremation burial was scheduled for a local veteran at the Niles Cemetery, so the Safety Director Edward Stredney picked up a shovel and took over. "I came out and met a couple of other people out here and we got the hole dug. We'll have the services here in a little bit and we'll take care of them," Stredney said. The head of the workers union, Bob Ward,  s...More >>
    Call offs in the City of Niles had the service director doing a different type of job Friday.  A cremation burial was scheduled for a local veteran at the Niles Cemetery, so the Safety Director Edward Stredney picked up a shovel and took over. "I came out and met a couple of other people out here and we got the hole dug. We'll have the services here in a little bit and we'll take care of them," Stredney said. The head of the workers union, Bob Ward,  s...More >>

  • Ohio Star Fair reopening kiddie, other "low-impact" rides

    Ohio Star Fair reopening kiddie, other "low-impact" rides

    Friday, July 28 2017 8:37 PM EDT2017-07-29 00:37:31 GMT
    A high school student who was killed when a thrill ride broke apart at the Ohio State Fair had just signed up with the Marines a week ago.More >>
    A high school student who was killed when a thrill ride broke apart at the Ohio State Fair had just signed up with the Marines a week ago.More >>

  • Love Canal environmentalist, Lois Gibbs, visits Valley

    Love Canal environmentalist, Lois Gibbs, visits Valley

    Friday, July 28 2017 8:36 PM EDT2017-07-29 00:36:20 GMT
    A renowned author and 2003 Nobel Peace Prize nominee was in the valley today to talk about the risks of fracking and waste injection wells. Lois Gibbs led the fight to free her community of Love Canal, New York, of toxic chemicals that had been buried for decades under her neighborhood. That chemical seeped up and polluted her community in the 1970's. That fight led to a federal program called the Superfund which would be used nationwide to clean up toxic waste. Friday, Lois Gibbs ...More >>
    A renowned author and 2003 Nobel Peace Prize nominee was in the valley today to talk about the risks of fracking and waste injection wells. Lois Gibbs led the fight to free her community of Love Canal, New York, of toxic chemicals that had been buried for decades under her neighborhood. That chemical seeped up and polluted her community in the 1970's. That fight led to a federal program called the Superfund which would be used nationwide to clean up toxic waste. Friday, Lois Gibbs ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms