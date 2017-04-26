I-80 Hubbard exit reopens after 12 hours

The Hubbard exit on Interstate 80 is open again after being closed for 12 hours.

A number of animals were killed when a tractor trailer hauling livestock crashed on I-80 in Hubbard Township around 5:15 a.m.

Motorists were surprised to see large pigs along I-80 in Hubbard early Wednesday morning.

The animals were on their way to market in a semi-trailer when the rig crashed near the Hubbard exit ramp.

"The semi truck was traveling eastbound on I-80. It ran off the right side of the road, struck the guardrail and overturned," said Trooper Dubelko of the Warren Post of the State Highway Patrol.

The trailer was loaded with 160 pigs, and about two dozen were killed. A few got out of the trailer and had to be rounded up.

A large animal veterinarian was brought in to check the surviving animals, which were then loaded onto smaller trailers and taken to a livestock barn in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania.

The truck driver, identified as Barry Kuhn from Attica, Ohio, was able to crawl out of the truck and received only minor injuries.

Trooper Dubelko says the driver was tested for blood-alcohol and now has a date in court.

"The driver was placed under arrest for OVI. He's been released to company's safety director with a court summons," said Dubelko.

It took several hours to clean up the scene, and at one point the Hubbard Fire Department was brought in to spray the animals with water to keep them from overheating.

The eastbound lane of I-80 was never shut down.