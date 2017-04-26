All-American Conference realigns for 2019-2020 season - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

All-American Conference realigns for 2019-2020 season

Posted: Updated:
WARREN, Ohio -

Principals in the All-American Conference voted 11-10 to realign into three divisions starting in 2019.

The new divisional breakdowns include:

Red Division
Ashtabula Lakeside
Austintown Fitch
Boardman
East
Warren Harding

White Division
Canfield
Girard
Howland
Hubbard
Lakeview
Niles
Poland
Struthers

Blue Division
Ashtabula Edgewood
Brookfield
Campbell
Champion
Jefferson
LaBrae
Liberty
Newton Falls

The new division alignments do not require mandatory crossover games.  

21 Sports has also learned some schools are considering leaving the conference.  To withdraw letters must be submitted by May 1st.

Stay with 21 Sports and wfmj.com for more on this story.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms