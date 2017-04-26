All-American Conference realigns for 2019-2020 season

Principals in the All-American Conference voted 11-10 to realign into three divisions starting in 2019.

The new divisional breakdowns include:

Red Division

Ashtabula Lakeside

Austintown Fitch

Boardman

East

Warren Harding

White Division

Canfield

Girard

Howland

Hubbard

Lakeview

Niles

Poland

Struthers

Blue Division

Ashtabula Edgewood

Brookfield

Campbell

Champion

Jefferson

LaBrae

Liberty

Newton Falls

The new division alignments do not require mandatory crossover games.

21 Sports has also learned some schools are considering leaving the conference. To withdraw letters must be submitted by May 1st.

