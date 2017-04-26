Funeral arrangements for murdered Liberty woman - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Funeral arrangements for murdered Liberty woman

LIBERTY TWP, Ohio -

Funeral services are scheduled on Saturday for an 84-year-old woman who was killed in her Liberty home on Monday.

A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home for Jane LaRue Brown.

Calling hours are open to friends and family beginning at 10 a.m. The funeral home is located at 407 West Liberty Street in Hubbard.

Neighbors say Brown lived at the corner of Churchill and Shady Roads for 54 years. They say she was an avid golfer, walked each day and spent time caring for her lawn.

Before retiring in 2005, LaRue was the manager of the former 20th Century Restaurant in Youngstown for 25 years and was a designer and sales person for Jewelry Connection in Warren for 18 years.

LaRue will be laid to rest at Churchill Cemetery with her husband.

Police have charged one of LaRue's neighbors in connection to her murder.

Sean Clemens, 33, of Churchill Road was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Monday afternoon on a charge of aggravated murder.

Liberty Police Chief Rich Tisone says Clemens is charged with capital murder, which could bring life in prison or the death penalty if he is convicted.

He remains jailed without bond.

The family would like to thank the Liberty Police and Task Force for their help during this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to Miriam Fife, in care of AFSCME 150 South Four Mile Run Rd. Youngstown, Ohio 44515 for the purpose of helping victims and their families of violent crimes in Trumbull County.

