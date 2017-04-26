Boardman Subaru donates $30,000 to Akron Children's - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Boardman Subaru donates $30,000 to Akron Children's

Posted:
BOARDMAN, Ohio -

Boardman Subaru is sharing the love with Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley.

Wednesday morning Boardman Subaru presented a check to the hospital in honor of the Subaru Share the Love program.

The program generated more than $25,000, and Boardman Subaru kicked in another $5,000 for a grand total of $30,932.

“Thanks to all of our customers that chose Akron Children's during this Share the Love event,” said Rob Fellman of Boardman Subaru. “This is all really possible because of them.”

In the past three years of this program, Boardman Subaru has donated more than $95,000 to the local hospital. 

