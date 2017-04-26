Liberty family saves life of stranger by donating infant daughter's heart valve

Deanna and Joe Slifka of Liberty had always known they wanted to become parents.

In 2010, they welcomed their first child, Isabella, and in 2012 they decided to give her a sibling.

"We were anxious to expand and grow our family. We wanted them to be close in age just for so many reasons, school, friends," said Deanna Slifka.

Those hopes and dreams for their expanding family were shattered May 29, 2012.

Just before Deanna's scheduled cesarean section, doctors discovered baby Sophia's heart had stopped.

"It was a very strange experience. Everything happened so quickly and so slow at the same time," said Joe Slifka.

"It's difficult because we went in expecting to bring a baby home and in the same day we had to say hello and goodbye," said Deanna Slifka.

In their darkest hours, the Slifkas were faced with a decision that unbeknownst to them would aid in their healing.

They received a call from Lifebanc asking if they would consider donating Sophia's tissues or organs.

Their gift made the family part of growing group of parents who've agreed to neonatal donation.

"We had plans and dreams for her, but the plans and dreams that were already made for her were much bigger than what we had ever expected," said Deanna Slifka. "In that moment, I didn't want any other parent to have to feel what I was going through and I knew that if we said yes, then we had the potential to not just save another baby;s life, but to save parent's lives as well, the families, that they don't have to know this."

The procedure is so rare that between 2008 and 2013 just 21 organ donors in the US were a week old or younger.