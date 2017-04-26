Mother of inmate who overdosed in Trumbull Co. Jail can visit hospital

An inmate who overdosed in the Trumbull County Jail remains hospitalized on a ventilator and some family members are now allowed to visit.

Tim Kirkland's mother, Jennifer Stanley, was not able to see her 19-year-old son in the hospital Tuesday but on Wednesday, Common Pleas Court Judge Peter Kontos signed an order allowing her, his grandmother and his brother to visit.

Stanley said that she has gathered information while at the hospital but she is waiting for Kirkland to squeeze a nurse's hand or blink his eyes to give permission for her to be able to ask the medical staff direct questions.

She said that he responded to her voice and touch, adding that she is "happy he knows who we are."

Kirkland remains sedated and it won't be until after he is off the breathing machine that they will know the extent of any damage especially to the brain, according to Stanley. She said that he has pneumonia and they are waiting for his lungs to clear up. The doctors also hope to wean him off the breathing machine in the next three days.

She was told that he is doing a lot better than he was on Tuesday.

During breakfast checks, around 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Kirkland was found unresponsive in his pod. Major Dan Mason said that medics arrived and administered Narcan, he didn't respond but was still alive and taken to St. Joseph's Hospital. Major Jeff Palmer told 21 News that it took three doses of Narcan to revive Kirkland. Later that day, Kirkland was transferred to St. Elizabeth's Hospital.



Officers don't know what the drug was but they're looking into how it got there. Stanley said that it was an opiate overdose.

Officers point to this case as a reason why the planned body scanner is needed. The scanner is expected to be installed by the end of the year.

Kirkland faces burglary charges for what his mom says he admitted to committing at a home with three other friends. He has been in jail since last June.

"A kid that made a stupid mistake. That's why he's in there," she said.

Stanley said that Kirkland would not get more than three years in jail, as part of a plea deal. His sentencing was scheduled for Monday but got pushed back to May 22.

Stanley talked to him the night before and said that he was in a good mood. She talked to him every day, even a couple times a day.

Even though her son used marijuana in the past, she never suspected he would use opiates.

"He and I had a long talk about heroin and he said, 'Mom I would never.' He said I'm upset that you would even ask me. I truly do not believe that he would ever do something like that."