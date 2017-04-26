Vigil held in memory of woman murdered in her Liberty home

Dozens of people gathered Wednesday night to remember a Liberty Township woman who suffered a violent death, allegedly at the hands of a neighbor.

It was an emotional evening in front of the home of Jane LaRue Brown.

The 84-year-old woman was found beaten and stabbed at her home early Monday.

A bench on the front porch of Brown's Churchill Road home was covered in flowers, stuffed animals and balloons.

Candles were lit to remember the mother of three, who are now adults.

Friends and family members shared their memories about Brown.

Brown's daughter said it has been difficult. "It's a roller coaster. We don't know, we are just doing it," said daughter Cindy Jaubick. "The reason we are standing here today is to thank people. To thank the people who brought food and came here tonight and to thank the people who are working on the case and who will continue to work on the case. That is why we're standing here."

Police have charged 33-year-old Sean Clemens with capital murder, which could bring life in prison or the death penalty if he is convicted.