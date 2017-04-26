Vigil held in memory of woman murdered in her Liberty home - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Vigil held in memory of woman murdered in her Liberty home

Posted: Updated:
By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
Connect
LIBERTY TWP, Ohio -

Dozens of people gathered Wednesday night to remember a Liberty Township woman who suffered a violent death, allegedly at the hands of a neighbor.

It was an emotional evening in front of the home of Jane LaRue Brown.

The  84-year-old woman was found beaten and stabbed at her home early Monday.

A bench on the front porch of Brown's Churchill Road home was covered in flowers, stuffed animals and balloons.

Candles were lit to remember the mother of three, who are now adults.

 Friends and family members shared their memories about Brown.

Brown's daughter said it has been difficult. "It's a roller coaster. We don't know, we are just doing it," said daughter Cindy Jaubick. "The reason we are standing here today is to thank people. To thank the people who brought food and came here tonight and to thank the people who are working on the case and who will continue to work on the case. That is why we're standing here."

Police have charged 33-year-old Sean Clemens with capital murder, which could bring life in prison or the death penalty if he is convicted.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Trump pushes out Priebus, names Kelly WH chief of staff

    Trump pushes out Priebus, names Kelly WH chief of staff

    Saturday, July 29 2017 2:39 AM EDT2017-07-29 06:39:00 GMT
    President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff. That means Reince Priebus is out.More >>
    President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff. That means Reince Priebus is out.More >>

  • Youngstown School's CEO selects new superintendent for district

    Youngstown School's CEO selects new superintendent for district

    Saturday, July 29 2017 12:52 AM EDT2017-07-29 04:52:47 GMT

    Youngstown City School District CEO Krish Mohip has selected a new superintendent for the district. Mohip tapped Joseph Meranto. Meranto was the director of Choffin Career and Technical Center for the last 13 years, as well as interim superintendent for the school since earlier this month. Meranto had replaced Stephen Stohla as the interim for Choffin.  

    More >>

    Youngstown City School District CEO Krish Mohip has selected a new superintendent for the district. Mohip tapped Joseph Meranto. Meranto was the director of Choffin Career and Technical Center for the last 13 years, as well as interim superintendent for the school since earlier this month. Meranto had replaced Stephen Stohla as the interim for Choffin.  

    More >>

  • The Latest: Ohio State Fair victim's family hires law firm

    The Latest: Ohio State Fair victim's family hires law firm

    Friday, July 28 2017 11:08 PM EDT2017-07-29 03:08:18 GMT
    Tyler Jarrell and mom Amber DuffieldTyler Jarrell and mom Amber Duffield

    The family of a teenager killed when a spinning and swinging amusement park ride broke apart at the Ohio State Fair and threw people to the ground says it's seeking justice and has retained a law firm to file a wrongful-death suit. Victim Tyler Jarrell was 18 and had recently enlisted in the Marines. His family has hired Kitrick, Lewis & Harris to investigate the Wednesday malfunct...

    More >>

    The family of a teenager killed when a spinning and swinging amusement park ride broke apart at the Ohio State Fair and threw people to the ground says it's seeking justice and has retained a law firm to file a wrongful-death suit. Victim Tyler Jarrell was 18 and had recently enlisted in the Marines. His family has hired Kitrick, Lewis & Harris to investigate the Wednesday malfunct...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms