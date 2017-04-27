OSP investigates Beaver Township accident along Route 46

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident just north of Columbiana that sent one person to the hospital.

A tractor trailer and an S-U-V were involved in the accident along Route 46 and New Buffalo Road Thursday morning.

That stretch of Route 46 in Beaver Township was temporarily shut down during the investigation.

Troopers have not released the name of the injured person, but say the injuries are not serious.

The patrol is still investigating the circumstances that led up to the crash.