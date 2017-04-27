Police investigate four robberies in Warren and Champion

Another Warren business has been the target of a robbery

Police say this holdup happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday at the Speedway on East Market Street.

Investigators say a man wearing a black hoodie, black mask made off with between $100 and $200 from the cash register.

The clerk says that the suspect did not show a weapon.

A worker at a nearby coffee shop says the suspect was seen walking behind the McDonald's restaurant.

Police searched the area using a dog, but were unable to track down the suspect.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The Sheetz on Elm Road in Warren was robbed Tuesday evening.

In addition, McDonald's restaurants in Champion and on South Street in Warren were robbed Wednesday morning.