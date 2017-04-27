Ohio PTA plans town hall meeting on state's opioid epidemic - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio PTA plans town hall meeting on state's opioid epidemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -

The statewide parent and teacher association focused on the health, safety and education of children plans to hold a town hall meeting on the opioid epidemic.

The Ohio PTA will open its annual convention with the town hall on Friday evening. The 111th convention runs through Sunday in Columbus.

The increasing use of heroin has led to record overdose rates across the state. The town hall will include presentations by the office of Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine on a statewide overview, summary of responses, and information about services and programs available for use in schools.

The state branch of the National PTA says it has some 70,000 members in more than 500 units.

