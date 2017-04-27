New Castle kidnapping suspect charged after police pursuit

A New Castle man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend is in jail after police say he led them on a chase through five communities in Lawrence County.

The alleged victim tells police that she was grabbed by Michael Mason, forced to get into his vehicle, and driven around for several hours on Tuesday.

The woman, who says Mason threatened her with a gun during the ordeal, managed to escape at UPMC Horizon Hospital in Farrell.

Mason left the hospital, but police spotted him Wednesday afternoon on the South Side of New Castle.

Police say Mason refused to stop for them and led officers from several communities on a chase through Taylor, Hickory, and Scott Townships.

According to a police report, officers say they were able to disable Mason's vehicle off Maitland lane where he tried to run away, but was captured.

Mason is charged with kidnapping, terroristic threats, and firearms violations.

He could face more charges in connection with the police pursuit.