H.S. baseball and softball scores - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. baseball and softball scores

Updated:

H.S. Baseball 
 
Akron Hoban 5 Cardinal Mooney 6 
 
Western Reserve 2 Champion 1 
 
Columbiana 6 Lisbon 2 
 
Columbiana 11 Lisbon 7
 
Mineral Ridge 3 Leetonia 2
 
Hubbard 4 Niles 9 
 
Ursuline 11 Warren Harding 0 
 
West Branch 4 Canfield 13
 
East Liverpool 9 Fitch 13
 

H.S. Softball 
 
Girard 3 Campbell 5
 
East 0 LaBrae 19 
 
Garrettsville Garfield 4 Ursuline 3 
 
Poland 4 Canfield 5
 
Py Valley 22 Liberty 6
 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms