US unemployment claims tick up but remain at low level

New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci went after chief of staff Reince Priebus Thursday as a suspected "leaker" within the West Wing

White House drama bursts into the open: 'Shiv in the ribs'?

Republicans are trying to unite behind scaled-back health care legislation that would undo just a few of the most unpopular elements of President Barack Obama's health care law

'Girls Trip' breakout star Tiffany Haddish says she was just joking when she said she wanted to work with Bill Cosby

Working with Cosby? Tiffany Haddish says she was joking

House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care law

Tucked away in northeaster North Carolina, town is 'forgotten' as residents and jobs fall away - a story repeated across the US.

A high school student who was killed when a thrill ride broke apart at the Ohio State Fair had just signed up with the Marines a week ago.

Cook County Jail in Chicago has joined the ranks of such facilities are teaching inmates what to do when they see someone overdosing on opioids and then when they release them from custody handing them kits containing the overdose-reversing drug naloxone.

A federal judge has blocked Arkansas from enforcing four new abortion restrictions, including a ban on a common second trimester procedure.

A senior union official says there has been another inmate disturbance at the El Dorado prison in Kansas, the fourth incident in three months.

Warden at Kansas prison that has seen unrest takes new job

By PAUL WISEMAN

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - More Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, but applications remained at a low level that suggests most workers enjoy job security.

THE NUMBERS: The Labor Department says weekly jobless claims rose by 14,000 to 257,000, the highest level in almost a month. The less volatile four-week average slipped by 500 to 242,250, lowest since late February.

Overall, 1.99 million Americans are collecting unemployment benefits, down more than 7 percent from a year ago.

THE TAKEAWAY: Jobless claims are a proxy for layoffs. They have come in below 300,000 for 112 straight weeks, the longest streak since 1970. The numbers suggest that most American workers are secure in their jobs.

KEY DRIVERS: The U.S. economy is healthy, if not booming. Employers are adding a healthy 175,000 jobs a month so far this year and are confident enough to be holding on to their workers. The U.S. unemployment rate fell last month to 4.5 percent, lowest in nearly a decade

"The behavior of claims suggests there is room for the unemployment rate to decline further," Raymond Stone, co-founder of Stone & McCarthy Research Associates, wrote in a research report.

Economists believe the economy grew slowly - at an annual pace of 1 percent or lower - from January through March. The Commerce Department releases the first-quarter numbers on Friday. But forecasters expect growth to pick up in the spring. Employers are optimistic about future sales and are posting job openings.

