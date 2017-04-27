Average 30-year mortgage rate rises to 4.03 percent

New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci went after chief of staff Reince Priebus Thursday as a suspected "leaker" within the West Wing

New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci went after chief of staff Reince Priebus Thursday as a suspected "leaker" within the West Wing

White House drama bursts into the open: 'Shiv in the ribs'?

White House drama bursts into the open: 'Shiv in the ribs'?

Republicans are trying to unite behind scaled-back health care legislation that would undo just a few of the most unpopular elements of President Barack Obama's health care law

Republicans are trying to unite behind scaled-back health care legislation that would undo just a few of the most unpopular elements of President Barack Obama's health care law

'Girls Trip' breakout star Tiffany Haddish says she was just joking when she said she wanted to work with Bill Cosby

'Girls Trip' breakout star Tiffany Haddish says she was just joking when she said she wanted to work with Bill Cosby

Working with Cosby? Tiffany Haddish says she was joking

Working with Cosby? Tiffany Haddish says she was joking

House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care law

House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care law

House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care law

House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care law

Tucked away in northeaster North Carolina, town is 'forgotten' as residents and jobs fall away - a story repeated across the US.

Tucked away in northeaster North Carolina, town is 'forgotten' as residents and jobs fall away - a story repeated across the US.

A high school student who was killed when a thrill ride broke apart at the Ohio State Fair had just signed up with the Marines a week ago.

A high school student who was killed when a thrill ride broke apart at the Ohio State Fair had just signed up with the Marines a week ago.

Cook County Jail in Chicago has joined the ranks of such facilities are teaching inmates what to do when they see someone overdosing on opioids and then when they release them from custody handing them kits containing the overdose-reversing drug naloxone.

Cook County Jail in Chicago has joined the ranks of such facilities are teaching inmates what to do when they see someone overdosing on opioids and then when they release them from custody handing them kits...

A federal judge has blocked Arkansas from enforcing four new abortion restrictions, including a ban on a common second trimester procedure.

A federal judge has blocked Arkansas from enforcing four new abortion restrictions, including a ban on a common second trimester procedure.

A senior union official says there has been another inmate disturbance at the El Dorado prison in Kansas, the fourth incident in three months.

A senior union official says there has been another inmate disturbance at the El Dorado prison in Kansas, the fourth incident in three months.

Warden at Kansas prison that has seen unrest takes new job

Warden at Kansas prison that has seen unrest takes new job

WASHINGTON (AP) - Long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose this week for the first time in five weeks. The benchmark 30-year rate pushed back above the key threshold of 4 percent.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate on 30-year fixed-rate home loans increased to 4.03 percent from 3.97 percent last week. The rate stood at 3.66 percent a year ago and averaged 3.65 percent in 2016, the lowest level in records dating to 1971.

The rate on 15-year mortgages rose to 3.27 percent from 3.23 percent last week.

A separate report Thursday showed that fewer consumers signed contracts to buy U.S. homes last month as the spring buying season began amid stiff competition for affordable homes and tight supply. The National Association of Realtors said its pending home sales index slipped 0.8 percent to 111.4 in March, from 112.3 in February.

The Realtors reported last week that Americans purchased homes in March at the fastest pace in over a decade, as more people looked to close deals with home prices on the rise.

While mortgage rates have declined in recent weeks, they are widely expected to continue to rise from last year's record lows, making people eager to buy. The bad news for buyers is that the number of houses for sale has dropped to its lowest level in nearly 20 years.

Mortgage rates often track the yield on the 10-year Treasury note. The yield on the benchmark bond soared last week as its price fell. The yield was at 2.30 percent Wednesday, up from 2.21 percent a week earlier. It rose further to 2.31 percent Thursday morning.

To calculate average mortgage rates, Freddie Mac surveys lenders across the country between Monday and Wednesday each week. The average doesn't include extra fees, known as points, which most borrowers must pay to get the lowest rates. One point equals 1 percent of the loan amount.

The average fee for a 30-year mortgage was unchanged this week at 0.5 point. The fee on 15-year loans declined to 0.4 point from 0.5 point.

Rates on adjustable five-year loans rose to 3.12 percent from 3.10 percent last week. The fee held at 0.4 point.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.