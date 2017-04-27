MVSD places indicted plant operations manager on unpaid leave - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

MVSD places indicted plant operations manager on unpaid leave

Anthony Vigorito Anthony Vigorito
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio -

The man facing charges following a scandal that led to 25 Youngstown Water Department employees is no longer getting a paycheck from a Valley water supplier.

The board of the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District voted on Wednesday to change Plant Operation Manager Anthony Vigorito's status from being on paid administrative leave to being on unpaid leave.

Vigorito has already pleaded not guilty to charges outlined in a six-count criminal indictment which includes two counts each of forgery, falsification and tampering with records.

Vigorito's Attorney Marty Lipton entered not guilty pleas on all charges for his client.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office accuses the certified EPA instructor of signing off on the certification of more than two-dozen Youngstown Water Department employees when in fact he released them early from a continuing education class.

Because of that certification, those Youngstown Water Department workers were able to receive raises from the city of Youngstown that the state EPA says they were not entitled to because they did not have enough contact hours from the course.

Ultimately, 25 Youngstown Water Department employees were charged criminally and pled guilty to filing a fraudulent application.

They each agreed to pay back $2,000 dollars to the city and 24 of the 25 were demoted and received a cut in pay.

Those workers have also agreed to testify against instructor Vigorito if called upon.

Vigorito has also had his Class 3 Water Treatment Plant Operators license suspended while he's under indictment.

His $77,000 MVSD salary has already been reduced by $3,840 because of the suspension of that license.

