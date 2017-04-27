Youngstown woman says irate driver smashed window

The mom says driver was angry at her 4-year-old

Youngstown police are investigating a report from a South Side woman who says a man angrily smashed a window at her home while her four-year-old daughter was playing outside.

The woman tells officers that her daughter accidentally "brushed up a small rock" against a pickup truck that had stalled in front of the family's Windsor Avenue home on Wednesday.

The mom says that the man got out of his truck and broke the glass on her home's front door.

The woman says she doesn't know who the man is, but he was upset that her little girl had thrown the rock at his truck.

Police say they searched the area but did not find the truck.