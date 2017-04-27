Two hospitalized from crash on Youngstown-Poland Road

Two people were hospitalized following a three-car crash that snarled afternoon traffic along Youngstown-Poland Road.

The accident occurred at around 2:00 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Wakefield Ave. along the boundary line between the City of Youngstown and Struthers.

One of the cars involved has heavy front end damage.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

They have not released the names of the victims, but say it appears that the injuries are not life threatening.